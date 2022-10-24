The consortium led by Japan Industrial Partners is considering a takeover of Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF) (OTCPK:TOSYY) at a valuation of ~¥2.4T ($16.1B), Bloomberg reported Monday.

The JIP-led group, which is the preferred bidder to take Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF) (OTCPK:TOSYY) private, plans to provide ¥1T in cash while seeking financing totaling ¥1.4T from banks along with a committed line of credit of ¥200B in working capital, according to the report.

Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF) (OTCPK:TOSYY), in its regular meeting with banks on October 20, informed them that JIP is valuating the company at ~¥2.4T and asked them to give financing support, according to the report.

Toshiba's (OTCPK:TOSBF) (OTCPK:TOSYY) "varied nature... has been hard to handle over the past decade as growth falters," Another Mountain's Rock Investing writes in an analysis published earlier this year on Seeking Alpha.