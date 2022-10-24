Toshiba valued at $16B by JIP in takeover bid - Bloomberg

Oct. 24, 2022 1:53 PM ETToshiba Corporation (TOSBF), TOSYYBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Toshiba Computer Shop

tbradford/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

The consortium led by Japan Industrial Partners is considering a takeover of Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF) (OTCPK:TOSYY) at a valuation of ~¥2.4T ($16.1B), Bloomberg reported Monday.

The JIP-led group, which is the preferred bidder to take Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF) (OTCPK:TOSYY) private, plans to provide ¥1T in cash while seeking financing totaling ¥1.4T from banks along with a committed line of credit of ¥200B in working capital, according to the report.

Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF) (OTCPK:TOSYY), in its regular meeting with banks on October 20, informed them that JIP is valuating the company at ~¥2.4T and asked them to give financing support, according to the report.

Toshiba's (OTCPK:TOSBF) (OTCPK:TOSYY) "varied nature... has been hard to handle over the past decade as growth falters," Another Mountain's Rock Investing writes in an analysis published earlier this year on Seeking Alpha.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.