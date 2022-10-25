European Lithium to go public though deal with SPAC Sizzle Acquisition
Oct. 24, 2022 9:29 PM ETSizzle Acquisition Corp. (SZZL), EULIFBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- European Lithium (OTCQB:EULIF) agreed to a deal with SPAC Sizzle Acquisition (NASDAQ:SZZL) to take the lithium miner public in a deal that will value the combined company about $972 million.
- The companies will combine and the new entity will be called Critical Metals Corp., according to a statement. Critical Metals will own European Lithium’s Wolfsberg Lithium Project located in Wolfsberg, Austria, which is expected to be the first licensed lithium mine in Europe.
- Critical Metals is expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbol “CRML,” which is forecast to occur in the first half of next year.
- Bloomberg earlier reported news about talks between the SPAC and European Lithium.
- In August European Lithium said it signed a memorandum of understanding with BMW AG to supply battery-grade lithium hydroxide.
