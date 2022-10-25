Activist Peltz said to meet with Unilever potential CEO candidates
Oct. 24, 2022 11:21 PM ETUnilever PLC (UL)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Activist investor and Unilever (NYSE:UL) holder Nelson Peltz is said to have met with two possible candidates to replace CEO Alan Jope when he retires at the end of next year.
- Peltz met with two former chief executives of consumer product companies in recent weeks, according to a Reuters report, which cited people familiar.
- Unilever (UL) is also considering internal candidates, according to Reuters. Fabian Garcia, the president of Unilever's personal care division, is said to be a leading internal candidate. Unilever CFO Graeme Pitkethly and Hanneke Faber, president of Unilever’s nutrition group, are also possible CEO contenders.
- Unilever (UL) announced late last month that Jope indicated his intention to retire at the close of 2023.
- Peltz was added to the board of Unilever (UL) in March after his Trian Fund Management previously took a stake in January.
- Peltz and Trian have had previous experience with consumer packaged goods company and last April Peltz stepped down from the board of Procter & Gamble (PG) four years after taking a stake.
