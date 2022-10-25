Activist Peltz said to meet with Unilever potential CEO candidates

Oct. 24, 2022 11:21 PM ETUnilever PLC (UL)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

Unilever building

Poulssen/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Activist investor and Unilever (NYSE:UL) holder Nelson Peltz is said to have met with two possible candidates to replace CEO Alan Jope when he retires at the end of next year.
  • Peltz met with two former chief executives of consumer product companies in recent weeks, according to a Reuters report, which cited people familiar.
  • Unilever (UL) is also considering internal candidates, according to Reuters. Fabian Garcia, the president of Unilever's personal care division, is said to be a leading internal candidate. Unilever CFO Graeme Pitkethly and Hanneke Faber, president of Unilever’s nutrition group, are also possible CEO contenders.
  • Unilever (UL) announced late last month that Jope indicated his intention to retire at the close of 2023.
  • Peltz was added to the board of Unilever (UL) in March after his Trian Fund Management previously took a stake in January.
  • Peltz and Trian have had previous experience with consumer packaged goods company and last April Peltz stepped down from the board of Procter & Gamble (PG) four years after taking a stake.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.