HSBC Holdings reports Q3 results, profit contracted 40% Y/Y
Oct. 25, 2022 12:33 AM ETHSBC Holdings plc (HSBC)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- HSBC Holdings press release (NYSE:HSBC): Q3 profit after tax decreased 40% Y/Y to $2.6B and reported profit before tax fell 42% Y/Y to $3.1B.
- Adjusted profit before tax increased $1.0B to $6.5B.
- Net ECL charges were $1.1B, compared with a $0.7B net release in 3Q21.
- Revenue of $11.6B (-3.4% Y/Y).
- Adjusted revenue of $14.3B, up 28% vs. 3Q21; strong NII, up 40% vs. 3Q21; non-NII up 13% vs. 3Q21.
- Net interest margin (‘NIM’) of 1.57% rose 38 basis points compared with 3Q21, and by 22bps from 2Q22.
- Customer lending balances fell $61B in the quarter on a reported basis. On an adjusted basis, lending balances fell $18B.
- Common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 13.4% fell 0.2% points from 2Q22.
- Guidance: "Revenue remains positive and we have upgraded our net interest income guidance for 2022 to $32B.
- Expect net interest income of at least $36B.
- ECL charges to be around 30bps of average loans in 2022.
- Remain on track for 2022 adjusted operating expenses to be broadly stable compared with 2021.
- Continue to target a return on average tangible equity of at least 12% from 2023 onwards, and expect a dividend payout ratio of 50% for 2023 and 2024.
- While our CET1 position of 13.4% is below our medium-term target range of 14% to 14.5%."
