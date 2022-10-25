HSBC Holdings reports Q3 results, profit contracted 40% Y/Y

Oct. 25, 2022 12:33 AM ETHSBC Holdings plc (HSBC)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • HSBC Holdings press release (NYSE:HSBC): Q3 profit after tax decreased 40% Y/Y to $2.6B and reported profit before tax fell 42% Y/Y to $3.1B.
  • Adjusted profit before tax increased $1.0B to $6.5B.
  • Net ECL charges were $1.1B, compared with a $0.7B net release in 3Q21.
  • Revenue of $11.6B (-3.4% Y/Y).
  • Adjusted revenue of $14.3B, up 28% vs. 3Q21; strong NII, up 40% vs. 3Q21; non-NII up 13% vs. 3Q21.
  • Net interest margin (‘NIM’) of 1.57% rose 38 basis points compared with 3Q21, and by 22bps from 2Q22.
  • Customer lending balances fell $61B in the quarter on a reported basis. On an adjusted basis, lending balances fell $18B.
  • Common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 13.4% fell 0.2% points from 2Q22.
  • Guidance: "Revenue remains positive and we have upgraded our net interest income guidance for 2022 to $32B.
  • Expect net interest income of at least $36B.
  • ECL charges to be around 30bps of average loans in 2022.
  • Remain on track for 2022 adjusted operating expenses to be broadly stable compared with 2021.
  • Continue to target a return on average tangible equity of at least 12% from 2023 onwards, and expect a dividend payout ratio of 50% for 2023 and 2024.
  • While our CET1 position of 13.4% is below our medium-term target range of 14% to 14.5%."

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.