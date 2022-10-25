SAP SE reports Q3 mixed earnings; reaffirms FY22 guidance

Oct. 25, 2022 1:15 AM ETSAP SE (SAP), SAPGFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • SAP SE press release (NYSE:SAP): Q3 GAAP EPS of €0.57 misses by €0.68.
  • Revenue of €7.84B (+14.6% Y/Y) beats by €240M.
  • Cloud revenue up 38% and up 25% at constant currencies
  • Current cloud backlog up 38% and up 26% at constant currencies
  • IFRS cloud gross profit up 44%, non-IFRS cloud gross profit up 42% and up 30% at constant currencies.
  • IFRS operating profit down 1%, non-IFRS operating profit flat and down 8% at constant currencies.
  • For 2022, SAP continues to expect: €11.55 – 11.85 billion cloud revenue at constant currencies (2021: €9.42 billion), up 23% to 26% at constant currencies; €25.0 – 25.5 billion cloud and software revenue at constant currencies (2021: €24.08 billion), up 4% to 6% at constant currencies; €7.6 – 7.9 billion non-IFRS operating profit at constant currencies (2021: €8.23 billion), down 4% to 8% at constant currencies.
  • For 2022, SAP now expects: Free cash flow of approximately €4.5 billion (2021: €5.01 billion). The previous outlook was above €4.5 billion.
  • Based on current estimates, we now expect a full-year 2022 effective tax rate for IFRS of around 45.0% (previously: 34.0% to 38.0%) and for non-IFRS of around 30.0% (previously: 23.0% to 27.0%).

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.