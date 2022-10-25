SAP SE reports Q3 mixed earnings; reaffirms FY22 guidance
Oct. 25, 2022 1:15 AM ETSAP SE (SAP), SAPGFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- SAP SE press release (NYSE:SAP): Q3 GAAP EPS of €0.57 misses by €0.68.
- Revenue of €7.84B (+14.6% Y/Y) beats by €240M.
- Cloud revenue up 38% and up 25% at constant currencies
- Current cloud backlog up 38% and up 26% at constant currencies
- IFRS cloud gross profit up 44%, non-IFRS cloud gross profit up 42% and up 30% at constant currencies.
- IFRS operating profit down 1%, non-IFRS operating profit flat and down 8% at constant currencies.
- For 2022, SAP continues to expect: €11.55 – 11.85 billion cloud revenue at constant currencies (2021: €9.42 billion), up 23% to 26% at constant currencies; €25.0 – 25.5 billion cloud and software revenue at constant currencies (2021: €24.08 billion), up 4% to 6% at constant currencies; €7.6 – 7.9 billion non-IFRS operating profit at constant currencies (2021: €8.23 billion), down 4% to 8% at constant currencies.
- For 2022, SAP now expects: Free cash flow of approximately €4.5 billion (2021: €5.01 billion). The previous outlook was above €4.5 billion.
- Based on current estimates, we now expect a full-year 2022 effective tax rate for IFRS of around 45.0% (previously: 34.0% to 38.0%) and for non-IFRS of around 30.0% (previously: 23.0% to 27.0%).
Comments