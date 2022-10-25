Asian markets mixed after Wall Street’s two days winning streak

Japan +1.14%.

China +0.05%.

Hong Kong -0.11%.

Australia +0.28%. Australia consumer confidence weekly survey drops again, down 1.3% w/w.

India -0.22%.

On Wall Street overnight, major US stock indices are closing higher for the 2nd consecutive day. The Dow industrial average is leading the way to the upside. The gains come ahead of key earnings that will be released tomorrow before and after the close. Dow industrial average up 418.03 points or 1.34% at 31500.60; S&P index up 44.91 points or 1.20% at 3797.67 and NASDAQ index up 92.91 points or 0.86% at 10952.62.

KRW - South Korea inflation expectations till rising, October consumer sentiment index has dropped to 88.8 from 91.4 in September. October consumer 12-month median inflation expectations is 4.3% from 4.2% in September.

Singapore’s inflation increased 7.5% in September, with core inflation rising 5.3%, official data showed Tuesday.

Oil prices edged higher on Tuesday, reversing some of the previous session’s losses, as the U.S. dollar eased, while weaker U.S. business activity data lowered expectations for more aggressive interest rate hikes in the world’s biggest economy.

International benchmark Brent crude futures gained 12 cents to $93.38 per barrel by 0008 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 22 cents to $84.80 per barrel.

Gold prices edged higher on Tuesday, propped up by a pullback in the dollar, while investors awaited further cues on the U.S. Federal Reserve’s interest rate-hike path.

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,653.28 per ounce, as of 0059 GMT, while U.S. gold futures were up 0.2% at $1,657.70.

U.S. futures mostly lower. Dow Jones flat; S&P 500 -0.02%; Nasdaq -0.02%.