UBS GAAP EPS of $0.52, revenue of $8.24B
Oct. 25, 2022 2:02 AM ETUBS Group AG (UBS)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- UBS press release (NYSE:UBS): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.52.
- Revenue of $8.24B (-9.6% Y/Y).
- In the quarter, we maintained a strong capital position with a CET1 capital ratio of 14.4% and a CET1 leverage ratio of 4.51%, both significantly in excess of our guidance of ~13% and >3.7%, respectively.
- Return on CET1 capital was 15.5%.
- "For the quarter, we delivered good financial performance, with higher net interest income partly offsetting the impact of lower market levels and client activity. We remain disciplined on risk management and cost efficiency as we head into the fourth quarter."
