Aker Solutions GAAP EPS of NOK 0.58, revenue of NOK 10B
Oct. 25, 2022 2:13 AM ETAkastor ASA (AKRYY)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Aker Solutions press release (OTCPK:AKRYY): Q3 GAAP EPS of NOK 0.58.
- Revenue of NOK 10B (+37.0% Y/Y).
- EBITDA NOK 749M; EBITDA margin 7.5%.
- Order intake NOK 8.2B (0.8x book-to-bill).
- Order backlog NOK 50.9B.
- Outlook: Based on ongoing projects and secured order backlog, the company now expects full-year revenue up by more than 35 percent in 2022, and underlying EBITDA-margin continues to be seen up from 2021. In the Subsea segment, margins are now expected at around 16 percent for 2022. The high ongoing FEED work and tendering activity supports the potential for record-high order intake in 2022 for Aker Solutions.
