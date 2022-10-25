L'Air Liquide reports Q3 results
Oct. 25, 2022
- L'Air Liquide S.A. press release (OTCPK:AIQUY): Q3 Revenue of Є8.25B (+41.5% Y/Y) was up +8.3% on a comparable basis.
- Cash flow from operating activities before changes in net working capital amounted to Є4,569M at the end of September 2022, a strong growth of + 23.5% in a context of high inflation, demonstrating the business model resilience.
- Net debt totaled Є11,554M, stable compared with Є11,552M at September 30, 2021, and down by Є456M compared with June 30, 2022.
- The net debt-to-equity ratio, adjusted for the seasonal effect of the dividend payment reached 43.5%.
- Outlook: 12-month investment opportunities remain high, at more than Є3B. More than 40% are related to the energy transition.
- The robust and diversified investment backlog, currently running at Є3.4B, is particularly promising for future growth.
- With our clear strategic plan, ADVANCE, which further reinforces the resilience of its business model, for full year 2022, assuming no significant economic disruption, Air Liquide is confident in its ability to further increase its operating margin and to deliver recurring net profit growth, at constant exchange rates.
