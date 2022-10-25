Logitech reports mixed Q2 earnings; reaffirms FY23 guidance

Oct. 25, 2022 2:44 AM ETLogitech International S.A. (LOGI)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Logitech press release (NASDAQ:LOGI): FQ2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.84 beats by $0.02.
  • Revenue of $1.15B (-12.2% Y/Y) misses by $40M and 7% in constant currency, compared to Q2 of the prior year.
  • Non-GAAP operating income declined 26% to $156M, compared to $211M in the same quarter a year ago.
  • Logitech reaffirmed its Fiscal Year 2023 outlook of between negative 8 percent and negative 4 percent sales growth in constant currency vs. estimated decline of 10.29% Y/Y, and between $650M and $750M in non-GAAP operating income.

