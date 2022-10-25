Helix Energy Solutions GAAP EPS of -$0.12 misses by $0.11, revenue of $272.55M beats by $45.4M

  • Helix Energy Solutions press release (NYSE:HLX): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.12 misses by $0.11.
  • Revenue of $272.55M (+50.8% Y/Y) beats by $45.4M.
  • Helix reported adjusted EBITDA of $52.6M for the third quarter 2022 compared to $16.8M for the second quarter 2022 and $26.5M for the third quarter 2021.
  • Free Cash Flow was $21.8M in the third quarter 2022 compared to -$7.4M during the prior quarter and $28.1M during the third quarter 2021.
  • Cash and cash equivalents were $162.3M at September 30, 2022, excluding $2.5M of restricted cash. 

