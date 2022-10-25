NorthWestern reports Q3 mixed earnings; narrows FY22 guidance
Oct. 25, 2022 2:58 AM ETNorthWestern Corporation (NWE)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- NorthWestern press release (NASDAQ:NWE): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.42 misses by $0.17.
- Revenue of $335.1M (+2.8% Y/Y) beats by $18.02M.
- NorthWestern narrows its 2022 Non-GAAP earnings guidance range to $3.20-$3.35 per diluted share (previously of $3.20 - $3.40) vs. consensus of $3.29.
- Q4 Non-GAAP earnings guidance range to $1.15-$1.30 per diluted share vs. consensus of $1.05.
- NorthWestern also remains on track with its $582M capital plan for 2022. Continued investment to serve our customers and communities is expected to provide annualized 4% - 5% growth in rate base and a targeted long-term earnings per share growth rate of 3% - 6% based off 2020 Non-GAAP Diluted EPS.
