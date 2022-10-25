NorthWestern reports Q3 mixed earnings; narrows FY22 guidance

Oct. 25, 2022 2:58 AM ETNorthWestern Corporation (NWE)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • NorthWestern press release (NASDAQ:NWE): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.42 misses by $0.17.
  • Revenue of $335.1M (+2.8% Y/Y) beats by $18.02M.
  • NorthWestern narrows its 2022 Non-GAAP earnings guidance range to $3.20-$3.35 per diluted share (previously of $3.20 - $3.40) vs. consensus of $3.29.
  • Q4 Non-GAAP earnings guidance range to $1.15-$1.30 per diluted share vs. consensus of $1.05.
  • NorthWestern also remains on track with its $582M capital plan for 2022. Continued investment to serve our customers and communities is expected to provide annualized 4% - 5% growth in rate base and a targeted long-term earnings per share growth rate of 3% - 6% based off 2020 Non-GAAP Diluted EPS.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.