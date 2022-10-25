Celestica reports Q3 earnings beat; raises FY22 guidance and issues Q4 and FY23 guidance
Oct. 25, 2022 3:05 AM ETCelestica Inc. (CLS), CLS:CABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Celestica press release (NYSE:CLS): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.52 beats by $0.07.
- Revenue of $1.92B (+30.6% Y/Y) beats by $190M.
- Q4 2022 Guidance: Revenue of $1.875B to $2.025B vs. consensus of $1.71; Non-IFRS operating margin of 5.1% at the mid-point of our revenue and non-IFRS adjusted EPS guidance ranges; Adjusted EPS of $0.49 to $0.55 vs. consensus of $0.44.
- Based on our strong performance in the first nine months of 2022 and our Q4 2022 guidance, we have raised our 2022 revenue outlook to between $7.08 billion and $7.23 billion vs. consensus of $6.74B, and our non-IFRS adjusted EPS outlook to between $1.83 and $1.89 vs. consensus of $1.71. Achievement of the mid-point of these ranges would represent 27% and 43% year- over-year growth for revenue and non-IFRS adjusted EPS, respectively. Additionally, our 2022 non-IFRS adjusted free cash flow outlook is $75 million, as we continue to make strategic investments to support our strong growth.
- For 2023, our outlook consists of: revenue of at least $7.5 billion vs. consensus of $7.18B; non-IFRS operating margin of between 4.5% and 5.5%; and target non-IFRS adjusted EPS of between $1.95 and $2.05 vs. consensus of $1.85.
