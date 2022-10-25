Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. reports Q3 mixed earnings; updates FY22 guidance

  • Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. press release (NYSE:VLRS): Q3 GAAP EPADS of $0.30 beats by $0.42.
  • Revenue of $769M (+20.2% Y/Y) misses by $27.58M.
  • Total revenue per available seat mile decreased 2.4% to $8.2 cents.
  • ASMs grew by 22% for the third quarter compared to 2021 and by 48% compared to 2019.
  • Volaris transported 8.1M passengers in the quarter, an increase of 22.2%.
  • EBITDAR was $175M, a decrease of 33%, negatively impacted by higher fuel and landing, take-offs, and navigation expenses. EBITDAR margin was 22.8%, a decrease of 18.1% points.
  • Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash position totaled $750M, representing 28% of the last twelve months' total operating revenue.
  • Net debt-to-LTM EBITDAR ratio of 3.4 times.
  • Volaris' full year 2022 guidance: ASM growth of 25% compared to 2021; Operating revenue in the range of $2.8 to $3.0 billion vs. consensus of $2.90B; CASM ex-fuel increase of approximately 1% compared to 2021; EBITDAR margin in the low twenties and finally, CAPEX of $145M.

