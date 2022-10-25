Five Star Bancorp GAAP EPS of $0.68 beats by $0.03, revenue of $28.95M beats by $0.38M

Oct. 25, 2022 3:27 AM ETFive Star Bancorp (FSBC)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Five Star Bancorp press release (NASDAQ:FSBC): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.68 beats by $0.03.
  • Revenue of $28.95M (+32.0% Y/Y) beats by $0.38M.
  • The ratio of nonperforming loans to loans held for investment, or total loans at period end, decreased from 0.03% at December 31, 2021 to 0.02% at September 30, 2022.
  • At September 30, 2022, the company’s allowance for loan losses was $27.8M, as compared to $23.2M at December 31, 2021.
  • The ratio of allowance for loan losses to loans held for investment, or total loans at period end, was 1.08% at September 30, 2022, as compared to 1.20% at December 31, 2021.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.