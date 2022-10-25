Five Star Bancorp GAAP EPS of $0.68 beats by $0.03, revenue of $28.95M beats by $0.38M
Oct. 25, 2022 3:27 AM ETFive Star Bancorp (FSBC)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Five Star Bancorp press release (NASDAQ:FSBC): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.68 beats by $0.03.
- Revenue of $28.95M (+32.0% Y/Y) beats by $0.38M.
- The ratio of nonperforming loans to loans held for investment, or total loans at period end, decreased from 0.03% at December 31, 2021 to 0.02% at September 30, 2022.
- At September 30, 2022, the company’s allowance for loan losses was $27.8M, as compared to $23.2M at December 31, 2021.
- The ratio of allowance for loan losses to loans held for investment, or total loans at period end, was 1.08% at September 30, 2022, as compared to 1.20% at December 31, 2021.
