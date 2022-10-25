Novartis delivers solid Q3 performance; reaffirms FY22 soft guidance
Oct. 25, 2022 3:49 AM ETNovartis AG (NVS), NVSEFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Novartis press release (NYSE:NVS): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.58 misses by $0.04.
- Revenue of $12.54B (-3.8% Y/Y) misses by $200M.
- Q3 sales grew +4% cc1 (-4% USD).
- Innovative Medicines sales grew +4% cc (-3% USD), driven by key growth brands including: Entresto (+31% cc), Kesimpta (+172% cc), Kisqali (+49% cc), Cosentyx (+7% cc) and Pluvicto (reaching USD 80 million).
- Sandoz sales grew +4% cc (-7% USD) driven by continued growth in biopharmaceuticals.
- As previously announced up to $15B share buyback ongoing; $7.6B still to be executed.
- The company intends to separate Sandoz to create a standalone Gx/Biosimilars company by way of a 100% spin-off; with this, Novartis will become a fully focused “pure-play” Innovative Medicines business.
- 2022 Group guidance confirmed at mid single digit sales and core operating income growth. Sandoz guidance revised upwards, with sales expected to grow low to mid single digit (from low single digit) and core operating income expected to grow low single digit (from broadly in line).
- Innovative Medicines sales expected to grow mid single digit; Core operating income expected to grow mid to high single digit, ahead of sales.
Comments