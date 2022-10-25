The world is "truly in the middle of the first global energy crisis," according to Fatih Birol, head of the International Energy Agency. The dire warning comes as LNG markets tighten due to Russia's war in Ukraine, as well as OPEC's recent decision to cut supply by 2M barrels per day (or about 2% of global supply). "[It is] especially risky as several economies around the world are on the brink of a recession, if that we are talking about the global recession... I found this decision really unfortunate."

What it means: "It is not the United States that will suffer most under high energy prices," continued Birol. "It is mainly emerging and developing countries because their import fees go up and they have a weaker currency [compared to the dollar] that will cause a lot of hardship. It is countries in Africa, Asia and Latin America - mainly oil and energy importing countries."

The deepening crisis is still being felt all over the world, and across many industries, as it grows in "depth and complexity." Prior to Feb. 24, Russia was the No.1 food to fuel exporter of the world, including oil, gas and coal. As long as a peaceful resolution to the conflict remains out of reach, volatility will stay entrenched in oil and gas markets globally. Oil consumption is expected to grow by a further 1.7M bpd in 2023, so the world will still need Russian oil to meet demand.

Go deeper: Birol noted that turning to other sources of energy and renewables will not only help the world achieve climate goals, but that energy security should be the number one driver of the energy transition. In fact, additional low-carbon sources would have helped ease the current crunch, and a quicker transition is the best way to stave off the global energy crisis.

ETFs: NYSEARCA:USO, NYSEARCA:UCO, NYSEARCA:BNO, NYSEARCA:SCO, NYSEARCA:USL, NYSEARCA:DBO, NASDAQ:USOI, NYSEARCA:NRGU, BATS:OILK, NYSEARCA:OLEM, NYSEARCA:NRGD, NYSEARCA:USAI