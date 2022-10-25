Roche COVID PCR test for use on cobas systems gets FDA clearance
- Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) (OTCQX:RHHBF) on Monday said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted 510(k) clearance for the cobas SARS-CoV-2 Qualitative PCR test for use on the fully automated cobas 6800 and cobas 8800 Systems.
- The standalone test is aimed at detection of the novel coronavirus in nasal and nasopharyngeal samples from symptomatic patients.
- The Swiss pharma giant noted that cobas SARS-CoV-2 Qualitative test has been available in the U.S. under Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) since March 2020.
- Roche added that all its molecular tests, including this one, detect all variants of the novel coronavirus.
- "We are actively working with health authorities to pursue FDA-cleared status for the tests in our COVID-19 portfolio. This will ensure clinicians and patients have continued access to accurate, reliable and efficient testing options," said Thomas Schinecker, CEO of Roche Diagnostics.
