Vitru receives antitrust approval for investment agreement with Crescera

Oct. 25, 2022 4:28 AM ETVitru Limited (VTRU)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) notifies that the General Superintendence of CADE has approved, without any restrictions, the investment agreement with Crescera Growth Capital Master V Fundo de Investimento em Participacoes Multiestrategia and Crescera Growth Capital V Coinvestimento III Fundo de Investimento em Participacoes Multiestrategia.
  • CADE's decision will only become final after a period of 15 days from its publication in the Official Gazette of the Union, which occurred today, without any appeals or recall by the CADE Court, under the terms of the applicable legislation.
  • The investment pactis expected in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.