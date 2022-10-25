Vitru receives antitrust approval for investment agreement with Crescera
Oct. 25, 2022 4:28 AM ETVitru Limited (VTRU)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) notifies that the General Superintendence of CADE has approved, without any restrictions, the investment agreement with Crescera Growth Capital Master V Fundo de Investimento em Participacoes Multiestrategia and Crescera Growth Capital V Coinvestimento III Fundo de Investimento em Participacoes Multiestrategia.
- CADE's decision will only become final after a period of 15 days from its publication in the Official Gazette of the Union, which occurred today, without any appeals or recall by the CADE Court, under the terms of the applicable legislation.
- The investment pactis expected in the fourth quarter of 2022.
