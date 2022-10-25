European markets mixed as investors watch earnings, monetary policy

London -0.36%.

Germany -0.19%. Germany October Ifo business climate index 84.3 vs 83.3 expected.

France +0.30%.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 climbed 0.3%, with tech stocks adding to lead gains as most sectors and major bourses entered positive territory. Chemicals bucked the trend to slide.

Shares in Europe closed higher on Monday after the announcement that Rishi Sunak would replace Liz Truss as U.K. prime minister. Sunak will be formally confirmed as the country’s new leader on Tuesday amid a period of economic turbulence.

Coming up in the session: UK October CBI trends total orders at 1000 GMT.

In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was down more than four basis point to 4.18%.

Germany’s 10-year yield was down more than six basis point to 2.27%.

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed to 3.73%.