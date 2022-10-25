Portland General Electric reports Q3 earnings beat; reaffirms FY22 guidance

Oct. 25, 2022 5:08 AM ETPortland General Electric Company (POR)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Portland General Electric press release (NYSE:POR): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.65 beats by $0.04.
  • Revenue of $743M (+15.7% Y/Y) beats by $106.39M.
  • Increasing long-term EPS growth guidance to 5% to 7% from a 2022 adjusted earnings base year.
  • Reaffirming 2022 GAAP basis earnings guidance of $2.60 to $2.75 and non-GAAP basis adjusted earnings guidance of $2.74 to $2.89 vs. consensus of $2.81.
  • Operating and maintenance expense revised from $620 to $640 million, to between $640 million to $660 million.
  • Effective tax rate of 15% to 20%.
  • Cash from operations of $550 million to $600 million.
  • Capital expenditures of $750 million.
  • Average construction work in progress balance of $370 million.

