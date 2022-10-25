Inflation has been the hot topic on earnings calls this season

How many times has the word "inflation" been mentioned by company executives this earnings season? On around 2 in 3 conference calls, according to a transcript analysis by FactSet. The pressures have been on full display on both the producer and consumer sides of the equation, showing that companies have a lot more to think about when determining pricing and products. The latest CPI data from October came it at an elevated 8.1%, while the most recent PPI wholesale figures showed an 8.5% year-over-year expansion.

Quote: "Clearly, we have some caution in terms of what's going to develop in the marketplace," Dover CEO Richard Tobin said last Thursday. "I fundamentally disagree with what the Fed is doing now."

There's also been some disagreement on how long inflation will last, or if and how it will ease in some categories before others. "Inflation remains persistent and elevated, and we anticipate this to continue well into 2023 with some moderation in the back half of 2023," Tractor Supply CEO Harry Lawton declared. "Inflation continues to be a stubborn force globally," related Abbott CEO Robert Ford, "though we've started to see some moderating impacts in certain areas of our businesses compared to earlier in the year."

Outlook: So far, around 20% of companies in the S&P 500 have reported Q3 results in the first two weeks of earnings season. Another 165 firms, representing around a third of the benchmark index, will issue their quarterly report cards this week. They include the megacap tech names, like Google parent Alphabet and Microsoft, which will report on Tuesday.