Adidas plans to sever ties with Kanye West after antisemitic remarks - Bloomberg
Oct. 25, 2022 5:25 AM ETadidas AG (ADDYY), ADDDFBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor3 Comments
- German footwear and apparel giant Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) plans to end its association with Kanye West following antisemitic comments made by the American rapper that has triggered widespread outrage.
- The decision could be announced early as Tuesday, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter. The German firm has been under pressure and received growing calls on Monday from Jewish and rights groups to sever ties with West.
- Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
- Earlier this month, the brand said that it was reassessing its business relationship with the rapper. A statement obtained by CNBC's Sara Eisen at the time stated, "After repeated efforts to privately resolve the situation, we have taken the decision to place the partnership under review. We will continue to co-manage the current product during this period."
- West previously moved to terminate his relationship with The Gap (GPS) in mid-September. At the time, West stated that he was "done" with corporate partners.
