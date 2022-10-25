WhatsApp faces overnight outage

Oct. 25, 2022

  • Messaging service WhatsApp went down for users in early morning hours U.S. time Tuesday.
  • The popular service, owned by Meta (NASDAQ:META), saw a peak of more than 4,500 reports of an outage in the U.S. at Down Detector, around 3:20 a.m. ET. In the U.K. there was a spike of more than 68K reports.
  • The majority of the problems were users unable to send or receive messages.
  • Meta said it was working on a fix, and reports of incidents have since fallen sharply.
  • META was down 0.4% in premarket trading.

