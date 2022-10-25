Southside Bancshares GAAP EPS of $0.84 misses by $0.06, revenue of $69.6M misses by $1.32M
Oct. 25, 2022 5:48 AM ETSouthside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Southside Bancshares press release (NASDAQ:SBSI): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.84 misses by $0.06.
- Revenue of $69.6M (+10.5% Y/Y) misses by $1.32M.
- CEO comment: “Our asset quality remained strong and our tax-equivalent net interest margin increased six basis points to 3.36%. Continued migration into Texas from other states, job growth and company relocations has mitigated much of the impact of higher costs associated with inflation and higher interest rates. Overall, we believe that the long-term economic conditions and growth prospects in the markets we serve remain solid.”
