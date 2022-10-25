ICL expects $2B EBITDA for specialties businesses by 2027
Oct. 25, 2022 5:50 AM ETICL Group Ltd (ICL)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- ICL (NYSE:ICL) has outlined some long-term targets ahead of its virtual Investor Day event that takes place today, Oct 25.
- The specialty minerals company expects its Industrial Products, Phosphate Specialties (part of Phosphate Solutions) and Growing Solutions (formerly Innovative Ag Solutions) to deliver more than $2B of EBITDA by 2027, implying an improvement of 100%+ over 2021 and a 16% compound annual growth rate.
- Raviv Zoller, president and CEO of ICL, said: "ICL delivered on its 2020 Investor Day targets much sooner than expected, and we plan to build on this momentum to achieve global leadership in all three of our specialties businesses. We see significant opportunities ahead, amidst the growing global sustainability challenges, and believe we are well positioned to meet these head on and to achieve our sales growth and margin expansion plans."
