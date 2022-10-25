S&P 500 futures dip as Fed pivot enthusiasm wanes

Stock index futures point to a lower open Tuesday as attention turns to Big Tech earnings.

S&P futures (SPX) -0.4%, Dow futures (INDU) -0.5% and Nasdaq 100 futures (NDX:IND) -0.2% are lower. The S&P closed just below the 3,800 level in the previous session.

"Fed pivot hopes seem to have taken a breather after being fanned by an article in the Wall Street Journal on Friday," ING said. "We base this statement on the fact that the Treasury 2s10s curve failed to continue steepening yesterday. We think monitoring the slope of the curve is the cleanest way to check for hopes of a less hawkish Fed, alongside front-end rates of course."

"On the one hand, a less hawkish Fed would a positive for bonds regardless of their maturity. Remember that it will also be under pressure to stop quantitative tightening as soon as the economy is in a recession, or earlier if a financial stability accident occurs. On the other, if markets aren’t fully convinced that the inflation spike is behind us, then they will price a higher, not lower, path for policy rates in the long-run, in reaction to more elevated inflation expectations in the future."

The 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) is down 5 basis points to 4.19%. The 2-year yield (US2Y) is down 2 basis points to 4.48%. The dollar (DXY) is little changed.

On the economic calendar, the August S&P Case-Shiller home price index arrives before the bell. Economists predict a 0.5% drop on the month to an annual rate of 14.4%.

"The housing market is especially vulnerable to Federal Reserve Chair Powell’s incessant chant of 'hike, hike, hike,'" UBS' Paul Donovan wrote. "House prices do not directly impact CPI (because the owners’ equivalent rent housing measure isnothing to do with the real world). There are some knock-on effects to sectors like furniture and appliances."

Shortly after the start of trading the Conference Board's measure of October consumer confidence is released. The forecast is for a small drop to 106.5.

"US conference board consumer sentiment data is subject to political partisanship, especially this close to the mid-term elections," Donovan said. "This generates responses rooted in party platforms rather than economic reality."

Among active stocks, UPS is down following a miss on revenue.