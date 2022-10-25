Novartis Q3 earnings fall amid strong dollar impact; reaffirms FY22 outlook

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Q3 results saw an impact of a strong dollar (DXY) as sales and earnings declined but the company confirmed its FY22 outlook and raised guidance for its soon to be spun-off generic unit Sandoz.

Q3 Core EPS declined -8% on US$ basis (+1% constant currency basis) Y/Y to $1.56.

Group net sales declined -4% (+4% cc) Y/Y to $12.78B.

Group sales outlook confirmed: Novartis reaffirmed Group's FY22 outlook and expects FY22 sales to grow mid single digit; core operating income expected to grow mid single digit.

Q3 net sales from the Innovative Medicines segment declined -3% (+4% cc) Y/Y to 10.3B. Novartis said generic competition had a negative impact of 4 percentage points, mainly due to Afinitor/Votubia, Gilenya (ex-US), Gleevec/Glivec and Exjade. MeanwhilePricing had a negative impact of 4 percentage points. Sales in the US were $4.1B and in the rest of the world $6.2B -9% Y/Y (+2% cc).

Multiple sclerosis therapy Gilenya sales declined -28% (-24% cc) Y/Y to $507M. Gene therapy Zolgensma sales declined -15% (+13% cc) Y/Y to $319M.

Novartis said sales growth in the segment was mainly driven by strong performance from Entresto, Kesimpta, Kisqali, Cosentyx, and Pluvicto launch.

Heart failure drug Entresto's sales grew +23% (+31% cc) Y/Y to ~$1.14B. Multiple sclerosis therapy Kesimpta's sales increased +165% Y/Y (+172% cc) to $289M. Breast cancer drug Kisqali revenue jumped +41% (+49% cc) Y/Y to $327M.

Meanwhile, Psoriasis drug Cosentyx sales popped +2% (+7%cc) to $1.27B.

Myelofibrosis drug Jakavi sales fell -9% (+4 cc) Y/Y to $386M.

Outlook for Innovative Medicines: The company expects Sales expected to grow mid single digit. Core operating income expected to grow mid to high single digit, ahead of sales, as per prior forecast.

Q3 Sandoz net sales declined -7% Y/Y (+4% cc) to $2.24B. The company said pricing had a negative impact of 6 percentage points. Sales in Europe fell -13% Y/Y (+1% cc) to $1.2B, in the U.S. -1% Y/Y to $435M and in the rest of the world +4% (+14% cc) Y/Y to $647M. Global sales of Biopharmaceuticals grew +1% (+14% cc) Y/Y to $533M partly benefiting from a one-time revenue deduction adjustment.

Sandoz Leadership: Novartis said Richard Saynor will be appointed CEO designate of Sandoz and step down from the executive committee of Novartis with immediate effect. He will continue to report directly to Vas Narasimhan and lead the Sandoz division.

Sandoz Outlook: The company revised Sandoz guidance upwards and expects sales to grow low to mid single digit (prior forecast from low single digit growth). Core operating income expected to grow low single digit (revised upwards from broadly in line).

Buyback: The company said its previously announced up to $15B share buyback is ongoing, with $7.6B still to be executed.

Other Metrics: Group- Novartis said Q3 operating income declined -33% Y/Y (-23% cc) to $2.17B, mainly due to higher impairments and higher restructuring costs.

Core operating income declined -4% (+5% cc) Y/Y to $4.28B.