UPS Non-GAAP EPS of $2.99 beats by $0.14, revenue of $24.2B misses by $120M
Oct. 25, 2022 6:01 AM ETUnited Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- UPS press release (NYSE:UPS): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.99 beats by $0.14.
- Revenue of $24.2B (+4.3% Y/Y) misses by $120M.
- Reaffirms FY 2022 Consolidated Revenue, Adjusted Operating Margin and Adjusted Return on Invested Capital Targets
- For the full year 2022, the company reaffirms its consolidated financial targets of revenue of around $102 billion (vs. $101.61B consensus), an adjusted operating margin of about 13.7% and adjusted return on invested capital above 30%.
- For the year, the company now expects capital expenditures to be around $5.0 billion. Dividend payments are expected to be around $5.2 billion, subject to Board approval, and share repurchases are projected to be at least $3.0 billion.
Comments