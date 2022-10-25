UPS Non-GAAP EPS of $2.99 beats by $0.14, revenue of $24.2B misses by $120M

Oct. 25, 2022 6:01 AM ETUnited Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • UPS press release (NYSE:UPS): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.99 beats by $0.14.
  • Revenue of $24.2B (+4.3% Y/Y) misses by $120M.
  • Reaffirms FY 2022 Consolidated Revenue, Adjusted Operating Margin and Adjusted Return on Invested Capital Targets
  • For the full year 2022, the company reaffirms its consolidated financial targets of revenue of around $102 billion (vs. $101.61B consensus), an adjusted operating margin of about 13.7% and adjusted return on invested capital above 30%.
  • For the year, the company now expects capital expenditures to be around $5.0 billion. Dividend payments are expected to be around $5.2 billion, subject to Board approval, and share repurchases are projected to be at least $3.0 billion.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.