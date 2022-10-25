Centene Non-GAAP EPS of $1.30 beats by $0.07, revenue of $35.87B beats by $420M, raises FY22 outlook

Oct. 25, 2022 6:03 AM ETCentene Corporation (CNC)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • Centene press release (NYSE:CNC): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.30 beats by $0.07.
  • Revenue of $35.87B (+10.7% Y/Y) beats by $420M.
  • Health benefits ratio (HBR) of 88.3%, driven by strong Medicare results and inline performance from Medicaid and Commercial.
  • 4th guidance raise in 2022 totaling a cumulative $0.30, or 5.5%, increase to the mid-point of the 2022 full-year adjusted diluted EPS guidance to a range of $5.65 to $5.75.
  • FY22 Guidance: Total revenue of $142.7B-$144.7B from prior outlook of $141.6B-$143.6B vs. consensus of $143.67B, Non-GAAP EPS of $5.65-$5.75 from prior outlook of $5.60-$5.75 vs. consensus of $5.73. GAAP EPS of $2.78-$2.88. Health benefits ratio of 87.6%-88.0%.

