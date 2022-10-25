Sensata Technologies Non-GAAP EPS of $0.85 in-line, revenue of $1.02B beats by $10M
Oct. 25, 2022 6:05 AM ETSensata Technologies Holding plc (ST)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Sensata Technologies press release (NYSE:ST): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.85 in-line.
- Revenue of $1.02B (+7.3% Y/Y) beats by $10M.
- "Sensata delivered solid financial results during the third quarter, revenue grew 7.1% despite a larger than expected 10.0% headwind from inventory movements and a 3.3% headwind from FX," said Paul Vasington, EVP and CFO of Sensata. “Adjusted operating margins improved sequentially to 19.4% as pricing improved in response to increased inflationary cost pressures and we are taking measures to control costs in the face of uncertain future market conditions. For the fourth quarter of 2022, we expect revenue of $980 to $1,020 million and adjusted EPS of $0.85 to $0.91."
- Q4 consensus for revenue is $1B and EPS is $0.89.
