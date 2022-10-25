Synchrony Financial GAAP EPS of $1.47 beats by $0.09, revenue of $2.91B beats by $110M

Oct. 25, 2022 6:14 AM ETSynchrony Financial (SYF)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Synchrony Financial press release (NYSE:SYF): Q3 GAAP EPS of $1.47 beats by $0.09.
  • Revenue of $2.91B (+22.3% Y/Y) beats by $110M.
  • Purchase volume increased 6% to $44.6 billion, or 16% on a Core basis
  • Loan receivables of $86.0 billion increased 13%, or 14% on a Core basis
  • Average active accounts decreased 1% to 66.3 million, and increased 8% on a Core basis
  • New accounts decreased 6% to 5.8 million, and increased 2% on a Core basis
  • Net interest margin increased 7 basis points to 15.52%
  • Efficiency ratio decreased 220 basis points to 36.5%
  • Return on assets decreased 210 basis points to 2.8%
  • Return on equity decreased 11 percentage points to 21.1%; return on tangible common equity decreased 14 percentage points to 26.6%

