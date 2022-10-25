Euronet enters into amended credit facility

Oct. 25, 2022 6:21 AM ETEuronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) has announced an amended revolving credit facility, increasing its size from $1.03B to $1.25B.
  • The increased capacity will allow the firm to fund its strategic growth initiatives. The maturity date was extended by approximately four years from October 17, 2023, to October 24, 2027.
  • The amended credit facility transitions the benchmark interest rate from LIBOR to the recommended replacement benchmark for each applicable currency. The facility contains a $250M sublimit for the issuance of letters of credit (with $150 million committed), a $75M sublimit for U.S. dollar swingline loans and a $75M sublimit for swingline loans made in Euro or British pounds.

