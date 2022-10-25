TransUnion Non-GAAP EPS of $0.93 beats by $0.02, revenue of $938M misses by $7.58M, lowers FY22 outlook

Oct. 25, 2022 6:22 AM ETTransUnion (TRU)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • TransUnion press release (NYSE:TRU): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.93 beats by $0.02.
  • Revenue of $938M (+26.2% Y/Y) misses by $7.58M.
  • Grew total revenues by 26 percent (5 percent organic constant currency revenue growth excluding mortgage), driven by strength in International and U.S. Financial Services.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $341 million for the quarter, an increase of 13 percent (15 percent on a constant currency basis, a decrease of 4 percent on an organic constant currency basis) compared with the third quarter of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 36.3 percent, compared with 40.6 percent in the third quarter of 2021.
  • FY22 Guidance: Revenue is expected to be in the range of $3.71B-$3.72B from prior outlook of $3.75B- $3.80B vs. consensus of $3.75B. Adj. EPS expected to be in the range of $3.63-$3.69 from prior outlook of $3.70-$3.85 vs. consensus of $3.72.
  • Q4 2022 Guidance: Revenue expected to be $896M- $916M vs. consensus of $940.71M. Adj. EPS expected to be in the range of $0.80-$0.86 vs. consensus of $0.91.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.