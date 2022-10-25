TransUnion Non-GAAP EPS of $0.93 beats by $0.02, revenue of $938M misses by $7.58M, lowers FY22 outlook
Oct. 25, 2022 6:22 AM ETTransUnion (TRU)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- TransUnion press release (NYSE:TRU): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.93 beats by $0.02.
- Revenue of $938M (+26.2% Y/Y) misses by $7.58M.
- Grew total revenues by 26 percent (5 percent organic constant currency revenue growth excluding mortgage), driven by strength in International and U.S. Financial Services.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $341 million for the quarter, an increase of 13 percent (15 percent on a constant currency basis, a decrease of 4 percent on an organic constant currency basis) compared with the third quarter of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 36.3 percent, compared with 40.6 percent in the third quarter of 2021.
- FY22 Guidance: Revenue is expected to be in the range of $3.71B-$3.72B from prior outlook of $3.75B- $3.80B vs. consensus of $3.75B. Adj. EPS expected to be in the range of $3.63-$3.69 from prior outlook of $3.70-$3.85 vs. consensus of $3.72.
- Q4 2022 Guidance: Revenue expected to be $896M- $916M vs. consensus of $940.71M. Adj. EPS expected to be in the range of $0.80-$0.86 vs. consensus of $0.91.
