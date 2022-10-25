General Electric Non-GAAP EPS of $0.35 misses by $0.14, revenue of $19.1B beats by $330M

Oct. 25, 2022 6:26 AM ETGeneral Electric Company (GE)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • General Electric press release (NYSE:GE): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.35 misses by $0.14.
  • Excluding Renewable Energy higher warranty and related reserves of $0.5B, adjusted profit margin 8.5%, +80 bps organically; adjusted EPS $0.75, +$0.22.
  • Revenue of $19.1B (+2.8% Y/Y) beats by $330M.
  • Total orders $20.0B, (9)%; organic orders (7)%
  • GE is maintaining its prior outlook for organic revenue, trending toward the low end of the high-single-digit growth range.
  • The company now expects 125 to 150 basis points of adjusted organic profit margin expansion and an adjusted earnings per share range of $2.40 to $2.80, primarily driven by the third quarter Renewable Energy warranty and related reserves.
  • GE also expects free cash flow of approximately $4.5 billion.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.