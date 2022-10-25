General Electric Non-GAAP EPS of $0.35 misses by $0.14, revenue of $19.1B beats by $330M
Oct. 25, 2022 6:26 AM ETGeneral Electric Company (GE)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor3 Comments
- General Electric press release (NYSE:GE): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.35 misses by $0.14.
- Excluding Renewable Energy higher warranty and related reserves of $0.5B, adjusted profit margin 8.5%, +80 bps organically; adjusted EPS $0.75, +$0.22.
- Revenue of $19.1B (+2.8% Y/Y) beats by $330M.
- Total orders $20.0B, (9)%; organic orders (7)%
- GE is maintaining its prior outlook for organic revenue, trending toward the low end of the high-single-digit growth range.
- The company now expects 125 to 150 basis points of adjusted organic profit margin expansion and an adjusted earnings per share range of $2.40 to $2.80, primarily driven by the third quarter Renewable Energy warranty and related reserves.
- GE also expects free cash flow of approximately $4.5 billion.
Comments (3)