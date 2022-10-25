Polaris (NYSE:PII) cruised past earnings expectations for the third quarter on Tuesday, pushing shares higher in premarket action.

For the third quarter, $3.25 in earnings per share came in $0.47 above expectations while a nearly 20% jump in revenue from the prior year was $140M above the analyst consensus and set a new record for the company. Additionally, gross margins increased 26 basis points from the prior year despite inflationary impacts. The company credited higher volumes, strong pricing and easing supply chain pressures for the strong performance.

“We believe we are well positioned to meet our commitments for the year, while our team remains highly vigilant and agile should indicators point to shifts in consumer behavior or new market dynamics,” CEO Mike Speetzen said. “Looking forward, our diverse portfolio, commitment to innovation, strong financial position and track record of successfully navigating in various operating environments gives me incredible confidence in Polaris’ ability to deliver long-term profitable growth and shareholder value.”

Moving forward, the company raised its full-year sales guide to a range of 15% to 16%, up from the prior 13% to 16% expectation. A forecast of $10.10 to $10.30 in earnings per share was maintained, which remains above the Wall Street consensus of $10.04.

Shares of the Minnesota-based snowmobile manufacturer rose 2.4% in early premarket trading on Tuesday.

