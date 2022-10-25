Valero Energy Non-GAAP EPS of $7.14 beats by $0.19, revenue of $44.45B beats by $3.29B
Oct. 25, 2022 6:34 AM ETValero Energy Corporation (VLO)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Valero Energy press release (NYSE:VLO): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $7.14 beats by $0.19.
- Revenue of $44.45B (+50.6% Y/Y) beats by $3.29B.
- Valero further reduced its debt by $1.25B in September. This transaction, combined with a series of debt reduction and refinancing transactions completed since the second half of 2021, have collectively reduced Valero’s debt by approximately $3.6B.
- “Our strong balance sheet remains the cornerstone of our capital allocation framework,” said Gorder. “We have significantly reduced our debt since the second half of 2021 and will continue to evaluate further reductions.”
Comments (2)