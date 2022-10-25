Cognizant, Qualcomm partner to open 5G experience center in Atlanta
Oct. 25, 2022 6:35 AM ETCognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH), QCOMBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Cognizant (NASDAQ:CTSH) and Qualcomm Technologies (NASDAQ:QCOM) have collaborated to launch a 5G experience center in Atlanta, Georgia.
- The partnership aligns each company's expertise to help customers accelerate their digital transformations.
- Cognizant (CTSH) is expanding its 5G experience center footprint globally with the Atlanta location being the first of its planned 5G centers in North America. The center is designed to help clients imagine, test and deploy next-generation solutions by pairing private 5G networks and multi-access edge computing technologies to deliver unique advantages.
- Over time, the 5G Experience Center for Digital Transformation will showcase additional solutions – pre-developed, and custom-created with clients – geared towards solving specific business challenges and helping clients deliver experiences that meet their stakeholders' evolving expectations.
Comments