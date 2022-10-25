Xerox Non-GAAP EPS of $0.19 misses by $0.21, revenue of $1.75B misses by $10M
Oct. 25, 2022 6:37 AM ETXerox Holdings Corporation (XRX)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Xerox press release (NASDAQ:XRX): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.19 misses by $0.21.
- Revenue of $1.75B (-0.6% Y/Y) misses by $10M.
- "Due to the recent weakening of the Euro and British Pound, and an uncertain outlook for global foreign exchange rates, we are adjusting our full-year revenue guidance from at least $7.1B to a range of $7B to $7.1B in actual currency. Additionally, we are lowering our free cash flow guidance from at least $400M to at least $125M, both of which exclude a $41M one-time payment associated with the termination of a product supply agreement. We lowered our free cash flow guidance due to slower-than-expected supply chain improvements and persistently high rates of inflation, which negatively affected operating profit, as well as a greater-than-expected use of working capital to fund originations growth at FITTLE and inventories."
- FY2022 consensus for revenue is $7.10B.
Comments