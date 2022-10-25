Graphic Packaging Holding Non-GAAP EPS of $0.67 beats by $0.10, revenue of $2.45B beats by $130M
Oct. 25, 2022 6:38 AM ETGraphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Graphic Packaging Holding press release (NYSE:GPK): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.67 beats by $0.10.
- Revenue of $2.45B (+37.6% Y/Y) beats by $130M.
- CEO comment: "Strategic investments and operational execution by our teams have allowed us to continue to meet greater demand for fiber-based consumer packaging. Our low-cost production platform positions us to capture profitable growth and earn solid returns for stakeholders. We announced an increase to our dividend payout during the quarter and today are raising Adjusted EBITDA at the midpoint of our guidance to $1.6 billion. We remain focused on leading with innovation and service through an optimized global footprint while delivering on our multi-year growth and return goals to benefit all stakeholders."
Comments