Halliburton Non-GAAP EPS of $0.60 beats by $0.04, revenue of $5.36B beats by $20M

Oct. 25, 2022 6:47 AM ETHalliburton Company (HAL)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Halliburton press release (NYSE:HAL): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.60 beats by $0.04.
  • Revenue of $5.36B (+38.9% Y/Y) beats by $20M.
  • Shares +1.8% PM.
  • Operating margin of 16%, increased 393 basis points year-over-year over adjusted operating margin.
  • Cash flow from operating activities of $753 million and free cash flow of $543 million.
  • Completion and Production revenue in the third quarter of 2022 was $3.1 billion, an increase of $225 million, or 8%, when compared to the second quarter of 2022
  • Drilling and Evaluation revenue in the third quarter of 2022 was $2.2 billion, an increase of $58 million, or 3%, when compared to the second quarter of 2022

