Halliburton Non-GAAP EPS of $0.60 beats by $0.04, revenue of $5.36B beats by $20M
- Halliburton press release (NYSE:HAL): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.60 beats by $0.04.
- Revenue of $5.36B (+38.9% Y/Y) beats by $20M.
- Operating margin of 16%, increased 393 basis points year-over-year over adjusted operating margin.
- Cash flow from operating activities of $753 million and free cash flow of $543 million.
- Completion and Production revenue in the third quarter of 2022 was $3.1 billion, an increase of $225 million, or 8%, when compared to the second quarter of 2022
- Drilling and Evaluation revenue in the third quarter of 2022 was $2.2 billion, an increase of $58 million, or 3%, when compared to the second quarter of 2022
