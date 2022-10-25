General Motors (NYSE:GM) stock generated a solid gain in premarket trading after the automaker cruised past profit expectations for the third quarter and maintained full-year guidance.

The Michigan-based automaker notched $2.25 in earnings per share for the quarter, $0.37 above the expectation among analysts. Meanwhile, a 56.4% jump in revenue from the prior year quarter to $41.89B came up just short of expectations. The beat on the bottom line came despite a squeezing of margins from 2021 to 10.2% from 10.7%, on an adjusted basis.

“During the third quarter, GM once again delivered strong results, including record third-quarter revenue and double-digit EBIT-adjusted margins,” CEO Mary Barra told investors in a letter released alongside the earnings report. “We’re delivering on our commitments and affirming our full-year guidance despite a challenging environment because demand continues to be strong for GM products and we are actively managing the headwinds we face.”

The company maintained a guide of between $9.6B and $11.2B, EBIT-adjusted between $13B and $15B, and diluted EPS between $5.76 and $6.76 for the full year.

Barra highlighted strides made by the manufacturer in electric vehicles, touting record sales of the Chevrolet Bolt EV and Bolt EUV as key to gaining market share. She added that the Bolt outsold the Ford (F) Mach-E “by more than two to one in September.” Elsewhere, China equity income rose by $60M from the prior year quarter.

Barra also noted the automaker’s continued investments in its supply chain after being hampered by shortages throughout 2022.

“As I shared last quarter, we moved early and aggressively to secure commitments for all the battery raw material we need to reach more than 1M units of annual EV capacity in North America in 2025,” she told investors. “For growth beyond 2025, we continue to secure our future with strategic supply agreements and direct investments in natural resource recovery, processing and recycling.”

