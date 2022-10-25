Linde (NYSE:LIN) -2.3% pre-market Tuesday after the company said shareholders will vote on delisting shares from the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, a move that apparently would force Europe-only investors to sell their stakes.

If approved, a new holding company would be created through an Irish scheme of arrangement and related domestic Irish merger; shareholders would receive one share of the new holding company to be listed on the NYSE in exchange for each Linde (LIN) shares they own.

The new holding company would be named Linde (LIN) and is expected to trade under the existing ticker.

The company believes its shareholders have become negatively affected by various factors associated with the stock being dual listed in the U.S. and Germany.

Linde (LIN) offers "compelling valuation with an ongoing buyback and an interesting backlog with double-digit IRR expectations," Mare Evidence Lab writes in an analysis published on Seeking Alpha.