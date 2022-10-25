PulteGroup COO John Chadwick to retire in 2023, Brandon Jones to succeed
Oct. 25, 2022 6:56 AM ETPulteGroup, Inc. (PHM)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) notifies that John Chadwick, Executive Vice President and COO, has announced his plans to retire next year, he will remain with the company until April 2023 to assist with the transition.
- Brandon Jones, Senior Vice President - Field Operations, will succeed Chadwick as Executive Vice President and COO effective January 1, 2023.
- Jones will have responsibility for home building operations including construction, sales, marketing, product development and procurement.
- Having served as VP of Sales in New Mexico, Division President for the Michigan, Illinois and Georgia divisions and as Area President for the company's southeast area, Jones was promoted to his current role as Senior Vice President - Field Operations in 2021.
- Shares of PHM are down 1.21% premarket following Q3 earnings miss.
Comments