Diffusion to undertake strategic review, options may include company sale
Oct. 25, 2022 6:57 AM ETDiffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) said it will undertake a strategic review to evaluate options which could include a sale of the company.
- As part of its ongoing efforts to identify acquisition and partnership transactions which complement its development programs and boost shareholder value, the board decided to expand its evaluation to a broader range of options, the company said in a press release on Tuesday.
- Diffusion will evaluate options which could include a joint venture, licensing, sale of some of its proprietary technologies or a sale of the company.
- The company has retained Canaccord Genuity as financial advisor and Dechert as legal counsel to help in the review process.
- Diffusion noted that there is no timeline for the review and there is no assurance that the board's review will lead to in any transaction.
