Coca-Cola Non-GAAP EPS of $0.69 beats by $0.05, revenue of $11.1B beats by $600M, raises outlook

Oct. 25, 2022
  • Coca-Cola press release (NYSE:KO): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.69 beats by $0.05.
  • Revenue of $11.1B (+11.0% Y/Y) beats by $600M.
  • Shares +2.5% PM.
  • Global unit case volume grew 4%.
  • Outlook: The company expects to deliver organic revenue (non-GAAP) growth of 14% to 15%.
  • For comparable net revenues (non-GAAP), the company expects a 7% currency headwind based on the current rates and including the impact of hedged positions, in addition to a 2% tailwind from acquisitions and divestitures.
  • The company expects commodity price inflation to be a high single-digit percentage headwind on comparable cost of goods sold (non-GAAP) based on the current rates and including the impact of hedged positions. – No Change
  • The company’s underlying effective tax rate (non-GAAP) is estimated to be 19.0%.

  • Given the above considerations, the company expects to deliver comparable currency neutral EPS (non-GAAP) growth of 15% to 16% and comparable EPS (non-GAAP) growth of 6% to 7%, versus $2.32 in 2021 vs. consensus growth of 5.75%.

