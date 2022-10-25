Invesco Non-GAAP EPS of $0.34 misses by $0.07, revenue of $1.11B in-line
Oct. 25, 2022 6:58 AM ETInvesco Ltd. (IVZ)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Invesco press release (NYSE:IVZ): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.34 misses by $0.07.
- Revenue of $1.11B (-16.5% Y/Y) in-line.
- $7.7 billion of net long-term outflows, but showing resilience in key capability areas with net long-term inflows of $3.7 billion from active fixed income, $3.9 billion from our institutional channel, and $2.1 billion from our China joint venture
- $1,323.3 billion in ending AUM, a decrease of 4.8% from the prior quarter
- 24.2% operating margin; 33.3% adjusted operating margin
- Balance sheet strength - continue to manage debt to lower levels ending the quarter with credit facility balance of zero and over $1 billion in cash and cash equivalents
