JetBlue Airways Non-GAAP EPS of $0.21 misses by $0.03, revenue of $2.56B beats by $10M
Oct. 25, 2022 7:02 AM ETJetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- JetBlue Airways press release (NASDAQ:JBLU): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.21 misses by $0.03.
- Revenue of $2.56B (+29.9% Y/Y) beats by $10M.
- Capacity was (0.5%) year over three, compared to our guidance for capacity to be between (0.5%) to 0.5% year over three.
- Revenue per available seat mile increased 23.4% year over three, compared to our guidance of an increase of 22% to 24%, year over three. Revenue was above the high-end of our initial outlook as strong leisure and visiting friends and relatives (VFR) demand trends continued through the quarter. Hurricanes Fiona and Ian were a net neutral impact to our unit revenues in the third quarter, as revenue was offset by reduced capacity.
- Operating expenses per available seat mile increased 32.4% year over three. Operating expenses per available seat mile, excluding fuel and special items (CASM ex-fuel) increased 16.3% year over three, compared to our guidance of a 15% to 17% increase year over three.
- Shares +2.12% PM.
