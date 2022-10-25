Cleveland-Cliffs GAAP EPS of $0.29 misses by $0.17, revenue of $5.65B misses by $140M
- Cleveland-Cliffs press release (NYSE:CLF): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.29 misses by $0.17.
- Revenue of $5.65B (-5.8% Y/Y) misses by $140M.
- Shares -6.8% PM.
- Based on the current 2022 futures curve, which implies an average hot-rolled coil steel index price of $730 per net ton for the remainder of the year, the Company would expect its full-year 2022 average selling price to be approximately $1,370 per net ton. This incorporates improvements in fixed contract prices resetting on October 1, 2022, and updates to expected mix, including higher expected slab shipments during the fourth quarter of 2022.
