Health insurer Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) recorded better than expected financials for Q3 2022 on Tuesday as the company's Medicaid and Medicare businesses exceeded Street forecasts and drove topline growth.

In conjunction with earnings, St. Louis, Missouri-based managed care organization also announced the award of its new pharmacy benefits management (PBM) contract to the Express Scripts unit of the rival Cigna (CI).

"Selecting our future PBM partner represents a major Value Creation Plan milestone and positions us to capture significant value for our members, partners, and stakeholders in 2024 and beyond," Chief Executive Sarah London remarked ahead of the earnings call at 8:30 AM EST.

Revenue for the period rose ~11% YoY to $35.9B to beat Street forecasts as Medicaid added better than expected $23.3B revenue due to ongoing suspension of eligibility redeterminations.

Thanks to a membership growth of 22% YoY, the Medicare business generated $5.6B ahead of the $5.3B in the consensus to drive topline growth which was supported by the acquisition of Magellan Health and partially impacted by the divestment of pharmacy business PANTHERx.

Health benefits ratio (HBR) increased to 88.3% from 88.1% in the prior year, as HBR in the Medicaid and Medicare businesses stood at 90.2% and 83.9% compared to 88.4% and 85.4% in Q3 2021, respectively.

Total managed care membership exceeded the consensus to reach ~26.8M with ~5% YoY growth as total Medicaid membership rose ~6% YoY to stand at ~15.7M.

Centene (CNC) increased its 2022 outlook to a range in line with the consensus marking the four guidance raise for the year.

The company was widely expected to post strong Q3 results after the industry bellwether UnitedHealth (UNH) recorded a similar performance days ago.